Wed: ICL leads market losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80% to 3,467.16 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76% to 3,511.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 601.48 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 418.18 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.86% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.354% lower, at NIS 3.767/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 7.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.19%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.64%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.72% led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.72%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.28% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.26%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.42% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.72%.

