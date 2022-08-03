search
Wed: ICL lifts TASE

3 Aug, 2022 18:52
ICL, NICE and Elbit Systems led the market higher today while Ormat fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,945.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 2,005.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 431.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 377.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.030% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.366/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.476% lower at NIS 3.431/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 4.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.76%.LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.65%, a href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.13%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.74% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.01%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.06%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD), formerly Delek Drilling, rose 3.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

