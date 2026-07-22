Wed: Insurance sector leads gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80% to 4,227 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.67% to 4,156.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 682.68 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.79 billion in equities and NIS 6.07 billion in bonds.

The TASE will be closed tomorrow for Tisha B’Av.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.394% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.061/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.276% higher, at NIS 3.491/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 2.6%. Insurance stocks Menorah Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) Rose 3.99% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 3.70%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.88% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.81%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.45% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 3.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.47% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 6.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2026.

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