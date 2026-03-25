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Wed: Insurance stocks boost TASE

25 Mar, 2026 19:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Migdal led the strong gains in the Insurance Index while Tower continued to climb.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97% to 4,309.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84% to 4,205.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 695.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 421.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.20 billion in equities and NIS 5.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.352% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.114/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% lower, at NIS 3.614/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 4.89% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.64%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 11.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 8.48% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 5.54%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 8.50% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 8.43%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.41% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.30%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.49% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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