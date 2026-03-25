Wed: Insurance stocks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97% to 4,309.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84% to 4,205.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 695.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 421.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.20 billion in equities and NIS 5.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.352% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.114/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% lower, at NIS 3.614/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 4.89% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.64%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 11.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 8.48% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 5.54%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 8.50% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 8.43%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.41% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3.30%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.49% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.