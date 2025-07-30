Wed: Insurance stocks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 3,024.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59% to 3,086.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.03% to 537.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 408.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 8.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.03% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.366/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.149% lower at NIS 3.883/€.

On the marketת Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.91% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.81%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.23%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.45% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.79%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.90% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.39% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) rose 2.01%.

