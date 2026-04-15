Wed: Insurance stocks leads TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50% to 4,428.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 4,310.84 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 686.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 423.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.41 billion in equities and NIS 6.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.166% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.014/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.334% lower, at NIS 3.550/€.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.43% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.82%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 2.48% and Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.2%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.17%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.71% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 3.93%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.93%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2026.

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