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Wed: Insurance stocks leads TASE losses

15 Apr, 2026 18:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Dimri and insurance stocks fell today as Enlight and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50% to 4,428.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 4,310.84 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 686.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 423.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.41 billion in equities and NIS 6.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.166% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.014/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.334% lower, at NIS 3.550/€.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.43% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.82%.

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 2.48% and Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.2%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.17%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.71% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 3.93%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.93%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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