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Wed: Mega Or stands out on flat TASE

21 Oct, 2026 18:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Mega Or and Next Vision led the gains today as Tower and Teva slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05% to 4,212.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 4,106.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 615.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 428.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.483% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.091/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.287% lower, at NIS 3.472/€.

On the market the Banking Index fell 0.37% while the Technology Index rose 0.73% and the Real Estate Index rose 1.78%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.75% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.13%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.70%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.14%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.73% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 2.15%. Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.32% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.78%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.92% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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