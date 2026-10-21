Wed: Mega Or stands out on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05% to 4,212.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 4,106.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 615.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 428.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.483% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.091/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.287% lower, at NIS 3.472/€.

On the market the Banking Index fell 0.37% while the Technology Index rose 0.73% and the Real Estate Index rose 1.78%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.10%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.75% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.13%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.70%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.14%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.73% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 2.15%. Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.32% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.78%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.92% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2026.

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