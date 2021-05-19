Wed: NICE, Teva lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,650.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,724.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.67% to 553.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 385.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.275% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.378% lower, at NIS 3.985/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.92% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.94%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.39%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong first quarter results, which showed its recently established B-Pharm unit had moved to profit for the first time. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.41% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021