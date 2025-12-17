Wed: Next Vision leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77% to 3,635.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78% to 3,656.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 608.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 418.52 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.031% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.2283$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 3.776/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.44% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.49% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 7.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 6.20%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.90%

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Mega or Holdings (TASE: MGDR) on reports that its fully owned Mega DC unit is in talks with Nvidia to build a large data center.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.