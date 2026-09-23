Wed: Nice bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 4,296.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 4,158.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 628.54 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 430.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.84 billion in equities and NIS 6.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Tuesday at NIS 3.017/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.468% lower at NIS 3.442/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index fell 0.82% and the Oil & Gas Index fell 0.17%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.68% on reports of a possible acquisition of Actimize for $2 billion. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.66% and Kenon Holdings (TASE: KEN; NYSE: KEN) also rose 1.66%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.13%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.42% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.15%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.42%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62%. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.28%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2026.

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