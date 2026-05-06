Wed: Nice plunges after Q1 results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44% to 4,505.61 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.18% to 4,473.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 720.07 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 421.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.96 billion in equities and NIS 7.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.393% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 2.903/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.59% lower, at NIS 3.421/€.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) helped wipe out gains of over 2% on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the TASE ended lower. After rising 27% over the past two weeks, Nice’s share price fell 18.8% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after publishing its first quarter results.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.42% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.81%.

The gains were led by the Construction index, which rose 3.1%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.21% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.17%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 6, 2026.

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