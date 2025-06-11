Wed: Nova leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 2,736.77 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 2,754.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 493.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 399.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.26 billion in equities and NIS 5.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.229% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.503/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.358% higher at NIS 4.006/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.75%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.68%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.78% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.27%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.92%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.25% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.