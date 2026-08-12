Wed: OPC stands out, defense stocks remain weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13%, to 4,205.99 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79%, to 4,065.22 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 636.54 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 428.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.10 billion in equities and NIS 5.35 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 2.79% and the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 1.12%. The Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 2.78%, and is down 10% for the month to date; the Tel Aviv Software Index fell 2.18%; and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 1.79%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 2.9910/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.48% lower, at NIS 3.4500/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.39% after reporting the highest ever quarterly profit by an Israeli bank. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.55%; Tower Semiconductor rose 3.07%; Elbit Systems fell 0.40%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.60%.

Notable advancers today were OPC Energy, up 10.43% after reporting a second quarter profit of $34 million, six times the profit in the corresponding quarter of 2025; Camtek, up 8.35%; Kenon Holdings, up 5.61%; Priortech, up 5.24%; and Gilat Satellite Systems, up 4.83%. Elco fell 7.14%, Rimon fell 6.47%, Next Vision fell 5.60%, and is 9% down for the month to date; and Nice fell 5.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2026.

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