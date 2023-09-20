Wed: Real estate stocks lead TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,857.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,882.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 376.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 371.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.158% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.810/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% lower at NIS 4.078/€.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ led the market today, rising 2.35% on the biggest trading turnover today. Real estate stocks rose with Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) up 4.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.35% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 0.93%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.78% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.50%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.52%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.28%.

Only three stocks lost ground on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.30%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.29% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 0.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

