search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Sanctions threat weighs on TASE

17 Sep, 2025 19:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit fell sharply today but Nice bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today as fears about Israel's international isolation grew. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.88% to 2,996.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.99% to 3,041.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 549.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 410.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.34/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.147% higher, at NIS 3.954/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.36%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.29%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.17%, and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.23%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.41% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.5% and Aryt Industries (TASE: ARYT) rose 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018