Wed: Sanctions threat weighs on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today as fears about Israel's international isolation grew. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.88% to 2,996.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.99% to 3,041.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 549.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 410.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.34/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.147% higher, at NIS 3.954/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.36%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.29%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.17%, and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.23%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.41% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.93%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.5% and Aryt Industries (TASE: ARYT) rose 1.37%.

