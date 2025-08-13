Wed: Sapiens skyrockets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75% to 2,949.44 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.23% to 3,006.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.75% to 532.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 410.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.8 billion in equities and NIS 3.7 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.167% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.389/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.296% lower, at NIS 3.970/€.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) led the market today, rising 45.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after US private equity firm Advent agreed to buy the company at a 64% premium. Parent company Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY) rose 10.97%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.47% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95%, both after publishing strong second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%. <p.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.29% after strong second quarter results and announcing a large European deal. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 4.01%, Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.05% and Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.63% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 0.95%.

