Wed: Sapiens skyrockets

13 Aug, 2025 18:42
Sapiens and parent company Formula Systems led the strong gains on the market today as Energean slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75% to 2,949.44 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.23% to 3,006.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.75% to 532.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 410.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.8 billion in equities and NIS 3.7 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.167% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.389/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.296% lower, at NIS 3.970/€.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) led the market today, rising 45.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after US private equity firm Advent agreed to buy the company at a 64% premium. Parent company Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY) rose 10.97%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.47% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95%, both after publishing strong second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%. <p.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.29% after strong second quarter results and announcing a large European deal. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 5.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 4.01%, Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.05% and Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 2.48%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.63% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 0.95%.

