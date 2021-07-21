Wed: Equities continue recovery

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.46%, to 1661.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,731.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.46%, to 558.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 367.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 41.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.2940/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.8768/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.82%. Bank Hapoalim also rose 0.82%; Nice Systems rose 0.28%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.04%; and Discount Bank rose 2.02%.

Some of the steep decliners earlier in the week continued strong recoveries. Gencell rose 9.55%; Delek Group rose 6.64%; ElectReon rose 6.41%; Gilat Staellite Systems rose 6.14%; and Augwind rose 5.24%. Notable decliners today were Freshmarket, which pulled out of the bidding to buy Paz Oil, and Fattal Hotels, down 1.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2021

