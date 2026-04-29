Wed: Strong Teva gains lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19% to 4,372.32 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.28% to 4,312.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 702.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 423.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.92 billion in equities and NIS 9.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.003% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 2.961/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.918% lower, at NIS 3.465/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 9.76% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the largest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting positive first quarter financial results and a new acquisition.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.08% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.23%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.86%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.60% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.01%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.43%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.3%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.16% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2026.

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