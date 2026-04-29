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Wed: Strong Teva gains lift TASE

29 Apr, 2026 18:28
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva jumped on positive financial results and an acquisition while Enlight lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19% to 4,372.32 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.28% to 4,312.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 702.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 423.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.92 billion in equities and NIS 9.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.003% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 2.961/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.918% lower, at NIS 3.465/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 9.76% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the largest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting positive first quarter financial results and a new acquisition.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.08% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.23%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.86%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.60% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.01%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.43%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.3%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.16% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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