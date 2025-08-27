Wed: TA 35 Index breaks record again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 3,074.30 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 3,133.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 550.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 411.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.683% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.346/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.173% lower, at NIS 3.877/€.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.88%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.87% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.67%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today falling 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.09% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.45%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.23%.

