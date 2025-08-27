search
Wed: TA 35 Index breaks record again

27 Aug, 2025 18:47
Tower and Camtek led the gains as the Tel Aviv 35 Index broke the record for the 36th time this year.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 3,074.30 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 3,133.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 550.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 411.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.683% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.346/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.173% lower, at NIS 3.877/€.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.88%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.87% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.67%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today falling 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.09% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.45%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

