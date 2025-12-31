search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TA 35 Index gains 51% in 2025

31 Dec, 2025 19:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower led the TASE down on the last trading day of the year as Next Vision bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 3,631.55 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74% to 3,663.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 632.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 420.12 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.36 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 index gained 51% in 2025, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index gained 52%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.251% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.19/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.032% higher, at NIS 3.746/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.46%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.72% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.60%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.02%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.75% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018