Wed: TA 35 Index gains 51% in 2025

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 3,631.55 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74% to 3,663.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 632.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 420.12 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.36 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 index gained 51% in 2025, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index gained 52%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.251% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.19/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.032% higher, at NIS 3.746/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.46%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.72% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.60%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.02%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.75% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.