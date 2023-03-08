Wed: TA 35 Index higher on mixed market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,788.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,779.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 338.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 361.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 3.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set new representative rates because of the Purim holiday. In inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar rate is up 0.08 at NIS 3.592/$, and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.68% at NIS 3.792/€.

On the market, Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 4.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.52% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.45%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.33%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.74%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.77% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.04% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

