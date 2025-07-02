search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TA 35 Index pushes above 3,000 point barrier

2 Jul, 2025 18:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Dimri and Azrieli led the strong gains today as Elbit Systems was the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90% to 3,003.02 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.77% to 3,078.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 528.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 408.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.059% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.371/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.339% lower at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.40%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.48%.

YH Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 6.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.92% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.41% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.10%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.06% and Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 4.85%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.92% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018