Wed: TA 35 Index pushes above 3,000 point barrier

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90% to 3,003.02 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.77% to 3,078.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 528.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 408.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.059% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.371/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.339% lower at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.40%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.48%.

YH Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 6.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.92% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.41% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.10%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.06% and Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 4.85%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.92% - the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.