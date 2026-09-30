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Wed: TA 35 Index up 1.6% in September

30 Sep, 2026 17:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Azrieli and OPC Energy led the declines today while Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43% to 4,203.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 4,075.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.52% to 629.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 428.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.77 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6% in September.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate fell 0.293% from Tuesday to NIS 3.063/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% lower at NIS 3.475/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 1.6%, the Technology Index rose 0.78% and the Real Estate Index fell 0.23%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.49%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.05%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.54%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPCE Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.90%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.62% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 1.87%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.49% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.84%. and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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