Wed: TA 35 Index up 1.6% in September

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43% to 4,203.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 4,075.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.52% to 629.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 428.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.77 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6% in September.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate fell 0.293% from Tuesday to NIS 3.063/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% lower at NIS 3.475/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 1.6%, the Technology Index rose 0.78% and the Real Estate Index fell 0.23%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.49%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.05%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.54%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPCE Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.90%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.62% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 1.87%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.49% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.84%. and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2026.

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