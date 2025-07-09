Wed: TASE back to breaking records

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.58% to 3,064.30 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69% to 3,130.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 534.58 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 409.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.14 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.805% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.328/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.034% lower at NIS 3.895/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.71%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.66%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 8.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 6.22%, Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 5.11% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 7.5%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.52%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.13%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.50% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.69%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) rose 5.93% after the Bank of Israel gave Yitzhak Tshuva a permit to buy control of the credit card company and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.48% after falling 7.88% yesterday as more major foreign airlines announced the resumption of Israel flights in the coming few weeks.

