Wed: TASE dips as banks lose ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28% to 2,703.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 2,723.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 483.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 400.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.34% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.514/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.448% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.34%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.75% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.42%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.17% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.65%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT), recently promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 4.32%, after rising 5.21% yesterday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.