search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE dips as banks lose ground

4 Jun, 2025 18:35
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Insurance companies and banks led the losses today as ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28% to 2,703.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 2,723.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 483.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 400.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.34% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.514/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.448% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.82%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.34%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.75% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.42%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.17% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.65%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT), recently promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 4.32%, after rising 5.21% yesterday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018