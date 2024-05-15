search
Wed: TASE edges higher

15 May, 2024 18:24
Teva and Camtek rose strongly today as NICE Systems and Electra led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 2,015.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 2,033.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 441.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 381.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.779% from Friday, at NIS 3.695/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.324% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 7.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.55%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.42% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.6%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.24%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.08% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.71%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.05%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.53%.

