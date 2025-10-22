Wed: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 3,178.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 3,254.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 580.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 418.47 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.06 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.274% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.298/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.016% lower, at NIS 3.821/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.48% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.98%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.86% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.59%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.36% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.40% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.51%.

