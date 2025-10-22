search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE edges higher

22 Oct, 2025 18:38
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energy stocks Energean and Navitas led the gains today while Nova and Camtek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 3,178.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 3,254.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 580.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 418.47 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.06 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.274% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.298/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.016% lower, at NIS 3.821/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.48% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.98%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.86% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.59%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.36% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.40% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018