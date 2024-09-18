Wed: TASE edges higher despite escalation concerns

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 2.002.35 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,997.20 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 404.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 383.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 4.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.748% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.773/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.688% higher at NIS 4.199/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.94%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.98%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.90%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.21% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.22%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MMHD) rose 3.72% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.82%.

