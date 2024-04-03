Wed: TASE edges higher in late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,975.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 2,007.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 432.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 379.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 3.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.947% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.732/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.294% higher at NIS 4.023/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover, while Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.21%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.31%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.93% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.19%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.74%. Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.66% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.