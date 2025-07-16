Wed: TASE edges lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 2,986.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31% to 3,063.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 523.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 408.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 5.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.299% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.151% lower at NIS 3.898/€.

Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.18%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.10% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.85%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.71%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.39% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.97%.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) led the market today, rising 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.01%. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.63% after reporting that it mobile phone unit Pelephone had bid NIS 2 billion to buy Hot Mobile.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom (TASE: CEL) rose 5.86% and Partner (TASE: PTNR) rose 5.09% on news of the potential merger of rivals Pelephone and Hot.

