Wed: TASE extends rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,801.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,835.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50% to 363.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.28% to 370.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.547% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.019% at NIS 3.764/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.76% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.33%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.32% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.79%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.49%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.20%.

