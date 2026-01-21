Wed: TASE falls continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 3,932.19 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48% to 3,941.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 693.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 422.07 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.49 billion in equities and NIS 5.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.253% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.174/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.1% higher, at NIS 3.719/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 1.43% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.48%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.34% and Menorah Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 3.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.59% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.80%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.96%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.52%, and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.81%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) fell 4.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2026.

