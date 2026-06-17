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Wed: TASE falls for third straight day

17 Jun, 2026 19:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat, Enlight and chip companies led the declines today as the banks and insurance companies bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell for the third straight session after the US announced a deal with Iran, during which other stock markets around the world rose sharply. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.54% to 4,145.60 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.72% to 4,072.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.37% to 660.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 426.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4,61 billion in equities and NIS 6.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.206% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.918/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.381/€.

On the market the Energy Infrastructure Index fell over 4% but the Banking and Insurance Indices rose 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.61% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38%.

Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.26%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 7.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.87% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.24%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.07% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), fell 3.64% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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