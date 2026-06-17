Wed: TASE falls for third straight day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell for the third straight session after the US announced a deal with Iran, during which other stock markets around the world rose sharply. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.54% to 4,145.60 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.72% to 4,072.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.37% to 660.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 426.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4,61 billion in equities and NIS 6.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.206% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.918/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.381/€.

On the market the Energy Infrastructure Index fell over 4% but the Banking and Insurance Indices rose 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.61% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38%.

Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.26%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 7.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.87% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 3.24%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.07% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), fell 3.64% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2026.

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