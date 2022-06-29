search
Wed: TASE flat despite global volatility

29 Jun, 2022 20:39
Ormat and Bezeq led the gains today as Teva and NICE Systems fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,864.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,926.10 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 409.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.36% to 372.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 6.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.407% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.450$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.060% lower at NIS 3.633/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 7.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.20%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.36%, and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.40%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 8.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.09% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.76%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.76% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 6.53% and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) fell 6.48%.

