Wed: TASE flat despite plunge by software stocks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 4,120.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15% to 4,100.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.43% to 696.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 423.59 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.16 billion in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.065% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.086/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.168% higher, at NIS 3.647/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.89% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.86%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.38% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, software stocks fell heavily. Matrix IT (TASE: MTRX) fell 17.31%, Magic Software Enterprises (TASE: MGIC; Nasdaq MGIC) fell 19.80% and Malam Team (TASE: MLTM) fell 16.95%.

Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) rose 3.81% after receiving a new order.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.