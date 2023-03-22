Wed: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,748.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,740.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 330.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.33% to 359.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.219% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.066% lower at NIS 3.933/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.36% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 8.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.26%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.62%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.13% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.27%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.63% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.05%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM fell 0.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 6.01%, after falling over 70% over the past week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2023.

