Wed: TASE gains continue

9 Oct, 2024 18:40
ICL and the banks led the market higher today as NICE and Delek declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 2,113.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 2,107.16 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 412.05 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 385.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 5.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.318% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.760/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.553% lower at NIS 4.120/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.98%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.12%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.97%.

Shapir Industries and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.79%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.05% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) 2.67%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.54%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.37% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.56%.

