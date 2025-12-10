Wed: TASE gains for fifth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% to 3,604.65 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63% to 3,610.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 605.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 417.08 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.58 billion in equities and NIS 5.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.467% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.228/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.433% higher, at NIS 3.756/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 0.86%% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.21%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.16%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.69%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.16%, Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.12% and Migdal (TASE: MGDL) rose 3.25%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.40% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.14%.

