Wed: TASE gains for fourth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59% to 2,495.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 2,535.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 437.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 398.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.054% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.688/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher at NIS 4.199/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.40%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.33% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.31%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.29%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.17% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.81%.

