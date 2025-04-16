search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE gains for fourth straight session

16 Apr, 2025 16:45
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq, ICL and the banks led the gains but chips stocks fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59% to 2,495.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 2,535.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 437.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 398.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.054% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.688/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.351% higher at NIS 4.199/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.40%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.33% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.31%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.29%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.17% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.81%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018