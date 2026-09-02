Wed: TASE gains, lifted by banks and chip cos

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30% to 4,201.89 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.34% to 4,138.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 639.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 430.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.12 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.996% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.042/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.805% higher, at NIS 3.520/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.04% the Banking Index rose 1.89% and the Real Estate Index rose 2.10%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.52%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.29% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.11%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.29% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.82% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 3.76%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 8.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its financial results. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.58% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

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