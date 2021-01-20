Wed: TASE gains mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,631.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.23%, to 1,682.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.99% to 612.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 372.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.681% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.254/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% higher, at NIS 3.937/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 11.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.28% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.63%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.13%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 5.02% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.48%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 2.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.83%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2021

