search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE gains mount

20 Jan, 2021 18:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva continued its positive momentum and Sapiens rose strongly but Ormat and Bezeq were pegged back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,631.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.23%, to 1,682.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.99% to 612.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 372.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.681% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.254/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% higher, at NIS 3.937/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 11.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.28% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.63%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.13%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 5.02% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.48%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 2.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.83%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018