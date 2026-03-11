Wed: TASE higher after strong late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today after clawing back heavy losses in a strong late rally. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 4,211.82 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 4,164.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 689.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 422.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.485% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.073/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.603/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.49% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.57%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.30%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 8.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.07%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.24% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.15%. YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 5.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.