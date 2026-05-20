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Wed: TASE jumps ahead of Shavuot holiday

20 May, 2026 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower rebounded strongly while Azrieli fell after disappointing first quarter results. The market reopens Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94% to 4,393.15 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.73% to 4,325.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 688.11 points. The TelBond 60 Corporate Bond Index rose 0.09% 423.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.98 billion in equities and NIS 7.76 billion in bonds.

The market reopens Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.413% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.92/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.387/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.51%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.95%.

Chip companies rebounded strongly after yesterday’s heavy losses. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 10.75% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.29% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.74%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing first quarter results. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.05% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.92%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 8.24% after reporting its first quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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