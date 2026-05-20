Wed: TASE jumps ahead of Shavuot holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94% to 4,393.15 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.73% to 4,325.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 688.11 points. The TelBond 60 Corporate Bond Index rose 0.09% 423.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.98 billion in equities and NIS 7.76 billion in bonds.

The market reopens Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.413% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.92/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.387/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.51%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.95%.

Chip companies rebounded strongly after yesterday’s heavy losses. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 10.75% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.29% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.74%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing first quarter results. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.05% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.92%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 8.24% after reporting its first quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2026.

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