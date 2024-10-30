search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE keeps climbing

30 Oct, 2024 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and real estate stocks gained strongly today as chip companies Tower and Camtek fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33% to another new record of 2,218.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.53% to 2224.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 433.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 388.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.17 billion in equities and NIS 8.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.935% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.431% lower at NIS 4.017/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.84%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 5.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.24%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.33% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.1% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.76%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.95% after withdrawing its bid to buy control of Isracard (TASE: ISCD), which fell 1.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018