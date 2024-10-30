Wed: TASE keeps climbing

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33% to another new record of 2,218.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.53% to 2224.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 433.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 388.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.17 billion in equities and NIS 8.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.935% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.431% lower at NIS 4.017/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.84%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 5.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.24%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.33% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.1% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.76%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.95% after withdrawing its bid to buy control of Isracard (TASE: ISCD), which fell 1.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

