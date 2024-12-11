search
Wed: TASE loses ground

11 Dec, 2024 18:14
The banks, Teva and Camtek led the declines today as Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69% to 2,336.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.54% to 2,387.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 440.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 395.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 4.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.14% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.584/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.111% lower at NIS 3.765/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.06%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.98% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.11%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.80% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.04%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.77% Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE.) rose 1.05% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2024

