Wed: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the depreciation of the shekel and pessimistic OECD growth forecast for the Israeli economy weighed on the market.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.07% to 4,262.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 4,226.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1% to 701.70 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 424.87 points. The Banking Index fell 1.2%. Turnover totaled NIS 5.16 billion in equities and NIS 5.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.664% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.872/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.413% higher, at NIS 3.337/€.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell .fell 1.62%. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE KEN) fell 4.9% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 4.35%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.02% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.41% and and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 1.34%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.86% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.15%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2026.

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