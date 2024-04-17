Wed: TASE lower in late fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,888.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02% to 1,912.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 409.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 375.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.133% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.775/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.172% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.97%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.75%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.49%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.87% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.55%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.71% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.44%.

