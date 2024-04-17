search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE lower in late fall

17 Apr, 2024 18:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Banks and real estate stocks fell heavily in late trading as NICE Systems and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,888.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02% to 1,912.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 409.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 375.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.133% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.775/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.172% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.97%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.75%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.49%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.87% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.55%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.71% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018