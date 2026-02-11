Wed: TASE lower on profit taking

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79% to 4,160.40 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62% to 4,136.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.21% to 677.48 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 423.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.30 billion in equities and NIS 5.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.195% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.078/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.109% lower, at NIS 3.667/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 5.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day’s biggest trading turnover, despite publishing strong fourth quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.54% and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.34%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.52% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.80%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 5.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.32% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.98%.Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.47%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, the shares of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) itself rose 11.4%, on the announcement that US cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks will dual-list on the TASE.

