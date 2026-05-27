Wed: TASE mixed as Delek falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 4,476.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 4,432.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12% to 720.97 points. The TelBond 60 Corporate Bond Index rose 0.02% 424.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.81 billion in equities and NIS 7.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.665% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.84/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% lower, at NIS 3.306/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.21% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.49%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, as oil prices fell on world markets. The TASE Oil and Gas Index fell 3%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.61% and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.67%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.71%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.89% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.79%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.79% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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