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Wed: TASE mixed as Delek falls

27 May, 2026 19:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Elbit Systems led the declines today as OPC Energy led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 4,476.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 4,432.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12% to 720.97 points. The TelBond 60 Corporate Bond Index rose 0.02% 424.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.81 billion in equities and NIS 7.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.665% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.84/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% lower, at NIS 3.306/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.21% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.49%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, as oil prices fell on world markets. The TASE Oil and Gas Index fell 3%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.61% and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.67%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.71%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.89% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.79%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.79% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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