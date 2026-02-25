Wed: TASE mixed as El Al falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15% to 4,162.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73% to 4,146.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.41% to 673.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 423.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.02 billion in equities and NIS 5.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.45% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.10/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.515% lower, at NIS 3.65/€.

On the market, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.73% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.89%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 2.37% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.32%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.16%, and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.91%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.73% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.29%, after publishing its fourth quarter results.

